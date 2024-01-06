New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,394 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $71,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 275,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

CDNS opened at $252.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $155.20 and a one year high of $279.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,914,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.