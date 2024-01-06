New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 138,724 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,234,076 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 138,724 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Ford Motor worth $52,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,572 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,237,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of F opened at $11.86 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

