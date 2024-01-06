New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 30,727 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,727 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Fiserv worth $74,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $132.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

