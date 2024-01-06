New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 31,422 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,422 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $44,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,135,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

