Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. 6,784,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,501,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

