Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.42 and last traded at $44.81. 1,515,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,541,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nextracker by 1.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Nextracker by 7.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nextracker by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nextracker by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

