Nicolaus Radford Sells 19,667 Shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Stock

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) CEO Nicolaus Radford sold 19,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $12,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,024,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nauticus Robotics Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of KITT stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.17. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $4.09.
Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Nauticus Robotics had a negative net margin of 175.68% and a negative return on equity of 2,774.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nauticus Robotics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nauticus Robotics Company Profile
Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.
