Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 195013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.39.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post 0.019661 EPS for the current year.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

