Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Trading 0% Higher

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.81. 1,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Nomura Real Estate Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54.

About Nomura Real Estate

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

