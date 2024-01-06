Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $229.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.