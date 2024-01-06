Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading Up 10%

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) was up 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 18,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 111,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Northern Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$27.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21.

Get Northern Graphite alerts:

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.93 million during the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 122.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.