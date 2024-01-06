NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.75. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 1,963,355 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 33.31, a current ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.03.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 10,947 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $45,648.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,875 shares in the company, valued at $207,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 10,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $45,648.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 42,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $176,879.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,119 shares of company stock worth $314,599. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

