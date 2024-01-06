Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Raised by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Novartis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.31. 1,236,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

