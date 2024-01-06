Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,970,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $475.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.90.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

