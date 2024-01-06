Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) Trading Up 13.2%

Numinus Wellness Inc (OTCMKTS:LKYSF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,237,363 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 522,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Numinus Wellness Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Numinus Wellness

Numinus Wellness, Inc operates as a Canadian health care company empowering healing and wellness through the development and delivery of safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental illness, substance abuse and trauma. The Numinus model comprises psychedelic production, clinical research and clinical care, with a Health Canada-licenced research facility, seasoned medical team and growing network of clinics.

