Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.45.
NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Nutanix
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nutanix Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 1.32.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nutanix
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.