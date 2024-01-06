Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.45.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 288,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

