Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 2.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.7 %

NTR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.18. 1,429,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,162. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

