Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Shares Up 1.1%

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.37. 44,990 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 39,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Up 10.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 2,219.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 300,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 29.2% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 26,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 221.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 77,514 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 685.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 91,840 shares during the period. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

