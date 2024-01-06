NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.47.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

NuVista Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:NVA opened at C$10.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.96. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.93 and a 52 week high of C$13.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.60.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$360.37 million for the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 32.78%. On average, analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.6896024 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 4,472 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$58,136.00. 22.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

