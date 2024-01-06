NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. NV5 Global accounts for about 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of NV5 Global worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 148.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 172.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $73,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NVEE traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.09. 77,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.30 and a twelve month high of $142.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.
In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,031. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
