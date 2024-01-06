O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading Down 0.8%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 20,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

O3 Mining Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

About O3 Mining

(Get Free Report)

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.