Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 44000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.