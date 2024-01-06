Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $27.99.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

