OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys New Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 657.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.20. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $112.51.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

