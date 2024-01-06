OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

