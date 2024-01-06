OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Masco were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $69.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

