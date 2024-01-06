OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $103.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $105.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

