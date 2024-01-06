OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 497,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000.

SPAB stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

