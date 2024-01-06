OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases Shares of 247 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $301.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.84.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

