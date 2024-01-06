OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 106 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in General Electric were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,793 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,379,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,919,000 after acquiring an additional 476,355 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $126.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.29.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

