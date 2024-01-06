OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 269 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.7% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,058 shares of company stock worth $139,620,706. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $618.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $587.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $636.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

