OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 3,225 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Allstate were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALL opened at $149.98 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

