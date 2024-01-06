OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Takes Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2024

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XTFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XT. Fundamentum LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XT opened at $57.18 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.