OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,325,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,685,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 37.7% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.94.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

