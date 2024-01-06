OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,308 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBTD. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 437.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 128.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000.
Shares of IBTD opened at $24.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $24.85.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
