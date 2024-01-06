Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.76. 286,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 327,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLMA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OLMA

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $301,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 948,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,432,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 948,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,432,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 131,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $1,871,235.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,542,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,355 shares of company stock worth $1,415,742. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.