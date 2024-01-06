Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONTX opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.43% and a negative net margin of 8,930.97%. Analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 89,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.