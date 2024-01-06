Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, January 8th (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONCT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 291,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 252,670 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 205,312 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

