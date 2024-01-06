OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Vice Chairman Acquires $511,779.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 550,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OPKO Health Stock Down 2.0 %

OPK stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

