Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after buying an additional 1,139,638 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 76,485.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after buying an additional 3,855,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,437,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock remained flat at $211.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 400,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,834. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $240.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

