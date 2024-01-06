Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.73. 266,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,990. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $299.35 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.79.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POOL

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.