Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Down 3.9%

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.06. 1,097,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,740,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 196.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

