Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Stock Position Decreased by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 171,887 shares during the period. Orion Group accounts for about 1.4% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 4.26% of Orion Group worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 25,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 127,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,567. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.06 million. Analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Orion Group

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $145,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

