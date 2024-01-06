Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.32

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $4.93. Orion Group shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 89,460 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.06 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Orion Group by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

