Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

OTIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

