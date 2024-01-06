Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.91 and last traded at $35.91. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.
Otsuka Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24.
Otsuka Company Profile
Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Otsuka
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.