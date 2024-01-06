Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 512 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

