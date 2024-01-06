P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) & Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Head-To-Head Survey

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ramsay Health Care and P3 Health Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion 0.38 -$270.13 million ($2,260.66) 0.00

Profitability

Ramsay Health Care has higher earnings, but lower revenue than P3 Health Partners.

This table compares Ramsay Health Care and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A P3 Health Partners -10.73% 2,454.69% 37.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ramsay Health Care and P3 Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramsay Health Care 1 0 0 0 1.00 P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

P3 Health Partners has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 287.60%. Given P3 Health Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than Ramsay Health Care.

Summary

P3 Health Partners beats Ramsay Health Care on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

