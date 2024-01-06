PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Raised by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

