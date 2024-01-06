Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Penobscot Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 106,774 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 758,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

